He Cali America does not live a good present in the Colombian Leaguelost this Thursday (0-1) against the Equity in the stadium Pascual Guerrero and has already completed four games in a row without knowing victory.

The team led by the technician Cesar Farías He left a rather gray image at home and in front of his fans, who decided to say goodbye to the team with a loud whistle after finishing the game.

Despite the effort that 'la mechita' made in the last minutes of the game with nine men, it was not enough to achieve the epic in their stadium and they remained far from the classification zone: they are in box 14 with only eight points in eight days.

After the defeat, strong accusations came against the Venezuelan coach and some players on the team due to the bad moment that the team is experiencing, which does not know what it means to win since the 1-0 against Patriotas on February 3.

One of those who came out to criticize the bad timing was the journalist Ivan Mejiawho used his social networks to find answers for the poor results.

“We would have done better with Alex. This failure seems to be historic. And what does Tulio say, what will the story be? (sic),” were the communicator's words.

We would have been better off with Alex. This failure looks historic. And what does Tulio say, what will the story be? — Iván Mejía Álvarez (@PajaritoDeIvan) February 23, 2024

At a press conference, Farías spoke about the defeat and asked for support for his players from the fans: “They deserve support because it is not easy to play in an institution like this where people want to win. Putting on the America shirt is not “It's easy. I can't come here and think that I'm going to make decisions based on questions.”

