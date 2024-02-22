President Noboa: Ecuador did not transfer weapons to the US to the Russian Federation due to the conflict in Ukraine

Ecuador did not send old Russian weapons to the United States due to the conflict in Ukraine. This reason was voiced by the country's President Daniel Noboa in an interview with CNN.

The head of state emphasized that the country does not want to be part of the conflict, which is why this decision was made. According to him, he was not aware of the American side’s intention to send the received weapons to Ukraine. The Ecuadorian leader admitted that he was surprised when he heard about this.