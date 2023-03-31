Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has been honored with a Gracie Award, the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation’s annual awards. Prince Harry’s wife received the award for her Archetypes podcast.

Meghan said she was happy with the award. “Thanks to the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for this prestigious honor,” the Duchess of Sussex wrote in a statement on the website of Archewell, Meghan and Harry’s organization. “This is a shared success for me and the team behind Archetypes – most of whom are women – and the inspiring guests who joined me each week.”

In the podcast Archetypes, the Duchess talked to a different guest every week about a prejudice that women face. Tennis star Serena Williams, Paris Hilton and Mariah Carey, among others, joined.

Other stars such as Christina Applegate, Ava DuVernay and Amanda Seyfried are also among the winners of a Gracie Award. The winners of the 48th edition of the annual awards will be honored with a gala in Los Angeles on May 23. See also MBOs crack regional transport strike: 'Stop it, the damage is too great'

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: