This morning Platinum Games has decided to say good morning by announcing an important news that will only be revealed to us tomorrow. The Japanese company brings with it several important names and this supposed announcement could bring out a game of considerable importance but we must not forget that tomorrow is April 1st. It would not be new for the Japanese company to make fun of its fans with joking announcements on the day dedicated to the latter.

Joke or not in the past the threshold between joke and reality was actually very thin for Platinum Games, the space shooter Sol Crest it was announced by the company on the occasion of an April Fool’s Day and then became an IP of the company in all respects. So if we had to avoid the almost certain hypothesis of April Fools’ Day, what would be the games we could expect announced by Platinum Games? Well, news on Bayonetta And Astral Chain are to be discarded regardless, the two games are in the hands of Nintendo and it is difficult to think of an announcement that is not conveyed one hundred percent by the large Japanese multinational.

Three other hypotheses therefore remain; the superhero game of Hideki Kamiya known as Project GG could finally show itself to the public with more details, they could finally announce the long-awaited remastered of Metal Gear Rising Revengeance or submit a totally new IP. For now, fantasizing is of little use, we just have to wait for tomorrow to find out what Platinum Games has in store for all its fans.