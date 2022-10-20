The royal family was gradually recovering normality after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, which took place on September 8. Among them are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as recently in an interview for Variety, Meghan Markle spoke about the queen, her upcoming projects, her podcast and her life in general.

Apparently, the aforementioned medium had already planned to grant recognition to the Duchess of Sussex for her philanthropic work and for her work in entertainment. However, she had to be canceled due to the unexpected death of the monarch.

After mourning, Meghan Markle agreed to keep her promise with the magazine and so Variety released the interview they managed to do with the Duchess of Sussex.

In this way, The actress was the first person close to the British royal family to speak out after the queen’s death.

Among the various statements, Markle referred to the difficult relationship they had during the last times of the monarch.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle introduce their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to Doria Ragland, Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Philip. Photo: Chris Allerton / Efe

What he said about Queen Elizabeth

Among the things Markle was asked was the subject of the queen and how her husband, Prince Harry, is coping.

“There was an outpouring of love and support. I am very grateful to have been able to be with my husband to support him, especially in this time, ”she said when asked about the personal mourning and that of close members of the royal family.

Apparently, Prince Harry tries to stay positive in the face of the tragedy. “It was a difficult time, but my husband, always optimistic, said that ‘now she is reunited with her husband,'” referring to Prince Philip of Edinburgh, who died in 2021.

As for the queenMarkle placed her as an example of female leadership and He mentioned that “it is so beautiful to look at the legacy that he knew how to leave on so many fronts.”

She also reflected on her relationship with the monarch, something that made her remember the first official engagement she had with her.

“I feel lucky and I’m still proud to have had such a beautiful closeness with the matriarch of the family,” she concluded about the queen.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

about his career

Among the things Meghan was also asked about was her podcast called “Archetypes” where she interviewed various women who spoke about the labels they put on them.

“I was embarrassed to admit it, but I’ve had a judgment on her based on everything I’ve seen and I don’t like having a judgment,” she admitted when referring to how the Paris Hilton interview was challenging to do.

Variety also asked him if he would return to acting, to which he replied, “No, I’m done.”

Although she pointed out that if one of her children wants to enter the world of entertainment, she will support him, because she wants them to do things that make them happy.

Another of the things that the magazine asked her has to do with how she feels that at some point someone will play her for a series or movie, to which she replied: “I hope that when preparing for that role she finds tenderness, play and Laughter. Besides, she can call me!”

