With just a few days to go until Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is officially released, Activision is promoting the game to become a big seller by the end of the year. However, we did not expect that the Mexican theme would be taken so seriously, to the point of collaborating with a regional music band. Specifically, it is the Banda MS, a music group from Mazatlán, Sinaloa in Mexico, who have a new music video in which we are shown scenes from the game and also real ones. With clashes of individual factions, something that we could see in the campaign of the game. Check it out here: This is the synopsis of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Modern Warfare II will connect to the new Warzone experience, which will take the Battle Royale genre to the next level with a new play area and sandbox mode. Get ready for a packed post-launch content schedule with new maps, modes, seasonal events, community celebrations, and more. Remember that the game arrives on October 28 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Via: Activision

The post La Banda MS participates in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with music video first appeared on Atomix.

