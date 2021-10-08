According to British newspapers such as the “Daily Mail” and “The Sun” Meghan Markle is thinking of launching a beauty line. After all, the Duchess of Sussex, wife of Prince Harry, is already considered an icon of style and beauty to be imitated. Recently she, her husband and mother, Doria Ragland, were spotted on the estate of an industry heavyweight. Just a courtesy visit or ongoing negotiations?

Meghan Markle about to launch into the beauty industry? After the agreements with Netflix and Spotify taken together with her husband, the Prince Harry, and a children’s book, “The Bench”, the Duchess of Sussex he would be aiming for a new business.

British newspapers such as the “Daily Mail” and “The Sun” claim that they have collected some clues.

Meghan she is already considered an icon of beauty and fashion and is very much followed and imitated not only for her clothing choices, but also for her make-up.

Before her, some celebrities of the caliber of Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Simpson, Cindy Crawford, Heidi Klum have launched beauty lines.

Harry and Meghan frequent guests of a beauty entrepreneur

Meghan, Harry and mother Doria Ragland they were frequently spotted on the estate of a co-owner of a business in Carpinteria, California.

Among other things, according to some it would be right there that the Dukes of Sussex they would have shot the famous interview with Oprah Winfrey, not in the park of their villa in Montecito, as has always been thought.

Anyway the three would have visited Bill Guthy, co-founder of the well-known beauty company.

There are those who argue that the collaboration could already be well underway.

It would be a very famous beauty company that, in the past, has chosen stars like Cindy Crawford and Katy Perry to promote its products.

The company was recently sanctioned in California for blaming their hair with its shampoos.

Its advertisements have been banned in Great Britain.

Now the company could launch the Meghan Markle, in the name of gold and bronze nuances, bright, elegant and sparkling, lipsticks and enamels with bright and defined colors.