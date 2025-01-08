Meghan Markle is living some bittersweet days. Prince Harry’s wife He has launched his revived Instagram account after a break of almost five years to show that this new year he plans to take it with much more strength and fortitude, especially at work.

After a time devoting herself above all to her children and giving conferences and talks, like her husband, as well as to the Archewell foundation and the podcast she presented, she is once again stepping up for a promising project.

It is a cooking show whose eight episodes will hit the platform next Wednesday, January 15, in which the Duchess will also show other facets of her daily life and in which she will prepare, with the help of other celebritiesfrom great friends or renowned chefs, some exquisite dishes where both flavor and presentation matter, since the slogan used makes it very clear what the leitmotiv of all the show: “Love is in the details.”

However, in the midst of this good news, he has received a hard blow personally, since he has suffered the death of his faithful friend for ten years, a loss for which He has cried “so many tears” that he cannot “count” them..

“He was with me on Suits, when I got engaged (and then married), when I became a mom… He was with me through everything: the tranquility, the chaos, the calm, the consolation.“Markle writes, devastated, in her farewell on social media.





“Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. “You filled my life in a way you will never know,” he dedicates to his dog and pet, a beagle who came into his life in 2015 through a shelter.