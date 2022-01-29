The Mega-Sena Contest 2,448, which will be drawn tonight (29) in São Paulo, will pay the prize of R$ 36 million to those who correctly match the six scores. The draw will take place at 8 pm, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at Tietê Bus Terminal.

In the last contest, held on Thursday (27), no one got the six scores right. This was the Summer Mega-Week, which offers the bettor an extra chance, with draws on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time) at any lottery in the country or online, at site Caixa Econômica Federal – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. The single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.

