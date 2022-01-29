The mobility of the future beats in the heart of Madrid: continuing its growth path in Europe, Leasys Renta brand specializing in short and medium term rental solutions and car subcription programs, has inaugurated the first Mobility Store in the Spanish capital. The new store, by over 700 square metersrises in center of Madridnear the Reina Sofía National Art Center Museum, a few minutes’ walk from Atocha station and some of the most iconic places in the city, such as the Retiro Park and the Prado Museum.

Inside the Mobility Store it is possible to discover all the mobility solutions offered by the company, from car and commercial vehicle rental to short and medium term formulas. This is how one of Leasys Rent’s most successful products makes its debut in Madrid: theCarCloud car subscription. Renewable monthly (up to a maximum of 12 months) and manageable online, the formula is active in Spain, Italy and France with over 20,000 subscriber customers. A result that the company has chosen to relaunch with an ad hoc initiative: until February 28, CarCloud subscriptions subscribed in the Madrid store will enjoy a 10% discount on the registration fee. With the inauguration of the first Madrid store, which will follow others in the course of 2022Leasys Rent confirms its important role as a mobility operator also in Spain, consolidating its presence in Spain.