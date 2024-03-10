From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 03/10/2024 – 7:28

No one got the six scores from the Mega-Sena contest 2698 drawn on Saturday, 9th, at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo (SP). As a result, the prize value for the next contest is estimated at R$12 million.

Check out the dozens drawn in Mega-Sena: 02 – 18 – 19 – 35 – 45 – 60

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, 43 bettors hit the corner and won R$57,263.31. Another 3,144 players match four numbers and should receive R$1,118.83. The next draw will take place on Tuesday the 12th.

The probability of hitting the six numbers drawn by playing a R$5 game is one in 50,063,860. The more numbers you score, the higher the bet price and the greater your chances of winning the prize.

How to bet

To try your luck, you need to choose 6 to 20 numbers from the wheel, allowing the system to choose the numbers (Surpresinha) and/or compete with the same bet for 2, 4, 8, 9 or 12 consecutive contests (Teimosinha) . Bets can be placed until 7pm on the day of the contest at any lottery in the country or on the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

The minimum bet, of six numbers, costs R$5. Draws are held three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.