The six dozens from Contest 2,599 will be drawn this Wednesday, at 8 pm (Brasília time), at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, with a live broadcast on the Caixa channel on YouTube and not Facebook.. The prize is estimated at R$ 3 million.

If only one winner hits the main prize and invests the entire amount in savings, he will receive an income of R$ 21,400 in the first month.

Bets can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets across the country or online. The simple game, with six tens marked, costs R$ 5.

Quina de Sao Joao

With an estimated prize of R$ 200 million and which does not accumulate, the Quina de São João draw, Contest 6.172, will be held on June 24, starting at 8 pm (Brasília time), also at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo. Paul.

The single bet costs BRL 2.50 and can be placed, on a special slip, at lottery houses and on channels online Caixa Loterias.

If only one winner takes the Quina de São João prize and invests the entire amount in savings, he will receive around R$ 1.2 million in income in the first month.
























