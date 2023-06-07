Edda Ribeiroi

Edda Ribeiro

06/07/2023 – 8:54 am

The federal government will resume, after budget cuts in the management of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the benefits of Popular Pharmacy. Starting this month, beneficiaries of the Bolsa Família program will have free access to at least 40 available treatments. For women, there is also a 50% discount on treatments for osteoporosis and contraceptives.

O Pharmacy Popular do Brasil provides free medication for the treatment of diabetes, asthma and hypertension, and from now on, also for osteoporosis and contraceptives. The program also offers subsidized medication for dyslipidemia, rhinitis, Parkinson’s disease, osteoporosis, glaucoma, contraception and geriatric diapers. Altogether, the Pharmacy Popular includes treatment for 11 diseases.

The program also starts to integrate indigenous health, with medications from the program’s list free of charge for those who are assisted in the Special Indigenous Health Districts (DSEI). Representatives of the communities will be appointed to collect the medicines, without the need for each one to present the CPF. The initiative begins in the Yanomami territory, in Roraima.

The launch of the new Pharmacy Popular of Brazil will be made by the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, accompanied by the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, this Wednesday (7), in Recife, Pernambuco. The resumption of this strategy is yet another initiative to rescue the right to health and a dignified life for all.

The program Pharmacy Popular do Brasil was created in 2004 as a complementary action of pharmaceutical assistance in the SUS. Initially, discounts were granted on medicines, evolving into free treatments a few years later. In 2022, the administration of former President Bolsonaro made cuts in the program, making it possible to continue the initiative with resources from the Transition PEC; the forecast budget for 2023 is around BRL 3 billion.

How to order medicine from Popular Pharmacy?

To withdraw, the user just needs to go to the pharmacy accredited and present the medical prescription, identity document and CPF. Recognition of the beneficiary’s bond with Bolsa Família will occur automatically by the system, with no need for prior registration.























