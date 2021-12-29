The Mega da Virada award is one of the most coveted by Brazilians. This year, the winner can pocket around R$ 350 million. If the lucky one doesn’t have to share the prize with anyone, it’s possible to be financially calm talking for a long time.

But do you know what you can do with all that money? We’ve listed some items that are possible to buy with this value.

Neymar’s Mansion in Alphaville

Recently, soccer player Neymar bought a mansion in Alphaville, an upscale neighborhood between Barueri and Santana de Parnaíba (SP), for R$ 20 million. With the Mega da Virada award, it would be possible to buy almost 18 mansions equal to the star, which has 1,880 square meters of built area, six suites, heated pool, squash court, panoramic elevator, garage with space for 20 cars and heated cellar .

But if the idea is to buy a more modest property, you could buy 166 apartments of 100 square meters in Leblon (RJ), the most valued neighborhood in the country with R$ 21,612.19 per square meter. In Vila Nova Conceição (SP), where the m² costs R$ 20,569.77, it would be enough to buy 170 properties with 100 square meters. The square meter values ​​were recently released by DataZAP+, the intelligence arm of ZAP, along with FipeZAP.

cars

For car lovers, the Mega da Virada award would buy a few dozen of the most expensive models ever produced in the world.

The most expensive model sold in Brazil is the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster, which has a V12 engine, with 770 horsepower, goes from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 2.8 seconds and reaches 350 km/h of maximum speed, it costs something around of R$8.2 million. With the Mega da Virada award you could buy 42 units of the model.

But if you prefer a model a little “cheaper”, like the Ferrari LaFerrari, you can take 45 of them home, since each one costs around R$ 7.8 million.

If the intention is to buy one of the best-selling models in the country, you could leave the dealership with no less than 3,600 Strada Endurance 1.4 Flex 8V CD units.

jets

If your intention is to buy a jet, you could even compete in the market with the executive director of Tesla Motors, an American company of high-performance electric vehicles, Elon Musk, which has a Gulfstream G65ER. The aircraft has a starting price of around R$396 million. The plane accommodates up to 19 passengers and can fly a length of 13,890 km.

Investment

Now if you intend to invest the resources, you will be able to live on income with peace of mind. Thiago Martello, financial consultant and investment specialist at Martello Educação Financeira, calculated how much return the investor would have by keeping the premium in savings.

“Today, with the new Selic rate at 9.25%, savings are yielding 0.5% + the reference rate per month. The reference rate is zero, so savings only yield 0.5%. If the winner alone takes Mega da Virada’s estimated accumulated prize, of R$ 350 million net, after deducting income tax, the monthly income would be R$ 1.75 million per month. If a person puts everything into savings, in a year he can accumulate more R$ 21.5 million, approximately, due to the effect of compound interest”, calculates the consultant.

“It is important to emphasize that the value of monthly earnings draws attention to the amount involved, but in percentage values ​​they are below inflation, that is, leaving money in savings accounts is losing purchasing power. Today, there are many attractive products, with low risk and high liquidity, which yield more than savings”, teaches Martello.

