Home page politics

divide

The federal government wants to donate 75 million vaccine doses to poorer countries. © Oliver Dietze / dpa

The effects of the corona pandemic in poorer countries are “really brutal,” says Development Minister Svenja Schulze. That is why the government wants to make millions of Ipfdosen available.

Berlin – The new federal government wants to donate at least 75 million vaccine doses to poorer countries next year without restricting its own vaccination campaign.

Development Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) told the editorial network Germany that the goal of 100 million cans set for 2021 had been achieved. “But we can’t stop there. For the coming year we are planning a further donation of at least 75 million cans. “

more on the subject Consumer hammer: Federal Environment Agency recommends higher fuel prices and the end of the commuter flat rate Federal Environment Agency for higher fuel prices Fight against Corona: rapid tests for free again

You agree with Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) that this is not to the detriment of citizens who are willing to vaccinate in Germany, said Schulze. “We agree that we will manage both: the supply of our own population and that of the poorer countries.” The effects of the pandemic in these countries are “really brutal”: Infections such as malaria and tuberculosis or hunger and poverty would also increase extremely . “Violence against women is growing, there are more human rights violations. It’s dramatic what we’re experiencing right now. “

Effects of the pandemic

The minister emphasized that it was important not only to make vaccination doses available to the global vaccination platform Covax, but also to help with logistics. The vaccine should not only be given in the capital cities, but must also be used in remote villages.

Schulze also rejected calls from his own party for the patent protection for the vaccine manufacturer to be lifted. “I would be open to it if it would help us now. But the manufacturing process for modern vaccines is so technically demanding and complex that exposure would not be of any use. ”Global production is necessary – in cooperation with the manufacturers. For example, Germany is helping to train specialists for the planned Biontech vaccine production in Rwanda. dpa