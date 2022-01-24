Mexico.- During times of pandemic, local trips were some of the most requested, as they began to take on more relevance than they had before, due to the fact that many Mexicans decided to try other destinations, such as the magical towns, which were placed at the top of Internet search lists.

Specialized pages made a count to find out which magical towns were the most searched for on the Internet by Mexicans and one of them was Despegar, which could be considered one of the most popular when searching for destinations to travel.

According to the specialized travel website, the most sought after magical towns by mexicans to increase local tourism during the times of the Covid-19 pandemic were the following:

San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas. Bacalar, Quintana Roo. Taxco, Guerrero. Tequisquiapan, Queretaro. Patzcuaro, Michoacan. Mazunte, Oaxaca. Patzcuaro, Michoacan. Sayulita, Nayarit. Taxco de Alarcon, Guerrero. Valle de Bravo, State of Mexico.

The most outstanding magical towns during the last year share characteristics such as easy access, a location close to a tourist destination, great natural landscapes, outdoor activities and compliance with prevention measures against the virus that has afflicted the whole world since the end of the 2019.

Although Mexico has a wide variety of tourism such as beaches, big cities, mountainous places and more, the magical towns are one of the favorite destinations to visit because they offer all kinds of activities.

Outdoor activities in contact with nature, exquisite cuisine with techniques that are part of the history of each place, a large market for handicrafts, sweets, snacks, drinks, rustic lodgings and clean, fresh air are enjoyed in magical towns. from Mexico Would you like to visit one?

