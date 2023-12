Prime Minister said that Israel will “deepen” the offensive in Gaza in the coming days, despite the speech of the deputy budget commissioner of the Ministry of Finance in Parliament | Photo: EFE/Ohad Zwigenberg

In a hearing at the Finance Committee of the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, the deputy budget commissioner of the Ministry of Finance, Itai Temkin, said this Monday (25) that the ministry projects that the offensive against the terrorist group Hamas in the Strip of Gaza will continue until February.

Also this Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made his second visit to Gaza since the start of the war. Despite Temkin's speech in the Knesset, after the visit the prime minister told members of his party, Likud, that Israel will “deepen” the offensive in the Palestinian enclave in the coming days and that the war is “nowhere near over”.

According to information from the Reuters agency, Temkin stated in the Israeli Parliament that the war will cost Israel's public coffers at least another 50 billion shekels (R$67.70 billion) in 2024.

With this extra spending, Israel's budget deficit next year would reach 5.9% of GDP, almost triple the target, which was 2.25%.

Temkin said this will require cutting other expenses or increasing revenues and that it is currently not possible to plan to continue the war beyond February.

“It is possible that at the end of the year we will have to update this and we will have to make updates as the war drags on,” the deputy commissioner said.