Today has been quite hard for MicrosoftGiven that the United States Federal Trade Commission has launched a lawsuit against him, this due to the purchase they want to make of Activision Blizzard. The same that ensures there would be a monopoly in case of closing, since competitors would be cornered by quality ips.

It is worth mentioning that the topic addressed was once that of call of dutya franchise that could become exclusive to the company, and therefore, it would be unfair that its games are not released on more devices that are not Xbox. However, the intentions of continuing in PlayStation and even get to nintendo switch.

In response to this request, the president of Microsoft, Brad Smithmentioned the following in a statement:

While we believed in giving peace a chance, we have full confidence in our case and welcome the opportunity to present our case in court.

The lawsuit has not yet reached a conclusion, but everything is awaiting the ruling. Some commission members already agree.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: The issue is increasingly serious in terms of accusations, so many of us are already waiting for the final purchase decision to be made. More than anything, the interesting thing is to know what will happen to the Activision franchises.