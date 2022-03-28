March is getting closer to the end so it’s almost time to renew the rewards of the fortnite club. The members of this receive each month a good supply of turkeys, as well as new characters with their respective aesthetic elements, such as backpacks and pickaxes.

Now Fortnite presents his new character that will be part of the rewards of the Club for the month of April. Is about sayara, a new masked warrior who will arrive to do battle on the island and join the growing catalog of original characters from this beloved game. Here we tell you more about what you can expect.

Meet the new member of Fortnite and what she brings with her

From the first of April it will be available sayara as part of fortnite club for the next month. Its appearance reminds us of an animal with its hood with ears and its mask that remind us of a kind of fox. The wild side of this new member is also marked by her backpack and spikes.

His backpack has the name of Sayara’s fangs and as that nickname indicates, he has two pointed swords. To do the hard work of collecting, this character is accompanied by the pickaxe double machetes, which are two black and pink axes. Finally the members of the fortnite club they will receive a decorative paper with the same colors to complete the whole package.

In addition to these items, like every month, subscribers will receive 1,000 bucks to spend on whatever they want. If you subscribe and don’t have the battle pass yet the most recent season, they will also be able to receive it in exchange for their money. Those who already had it will receive 950 bucks back for their subscription.

Those who are interested in getting the March bundle can still do so. You have until March 31 to subscribe and receive the rewards for this month that is about to end. The price for subscribing is $230 Mexican pesos and you can cancel your membership at fortnite club anytime. will you add to sayara to your locker?

