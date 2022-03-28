Home page politics

US President Joe Biden addressing the White House. © Patrick Semansky/AP/dpa

Did the US President call for Putin’s overthrow? With just one sentence in Warsaw, Biden is making waves. The White House and the President himself are trying to explain the statement.

Washington – US President Joe Biden stands by his controversial statement about Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine war, but does not want it to be understood as a call for a change of power in Moscow.

“I’m not taking anything back,” Biden told reporters at the White House. “People like that shouldn’t run countries, but they do. But the fact that they are doing it doesn’t mean that I can’t express my outrage about it.” However, this does not involve a change in US policy or a call for a change of power in the Kremlin. No one believes he was talking about bringing down Putin.

outrage on the Russian side

Biden called Putin a “dictator” during a speech in Warsaw on Saturday evening and concluded with the words: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.” The White House immediately stressed that this was not a call to overthrow Putin. Biden’s statement sparked outrage in Russia. The US President had already denied on Sunday that he had demanded a change of power.

Biden stressed on Monday: “I have expressed my moral outrage and I do not apologize for my personal feelings.” Referring to Putin’s “brutality” in the war of aggression against Ukraine, he said: “He should not remain in power .”

When asked if he was concerned about a potential escalation from his testimony, Biden replied, “No, I’m not. Not at all.” The US President was also asked if he would be willing to meet Putin again. Biden said it depends on what the Russian president wants to talk about. dpa