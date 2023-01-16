Los Angeles California.- Chelsea Handler American comedian and actress hosted the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards which this year was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza of the Angels.

This event recognizes what they consider to be the best film and television performances of the previous year at the discretion of the American and Canadian Film Critics Association.

In addition to the fact that it has become one of the best thermometers to predict which actors and films have the best chance of winning the Oscar next March.

As usual, the event was splendidly star-studded.

This year the winners were:

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television, Amanda SeyfriedThe Dropout (Hulu)

Best Foreign Language Film, RRR.

Best film, Everything everywhere all at once

Best Actor, brendan fraserThe Whale

Best actress, cate blanchetttar

Best Supporting Actor, Ke Huy Quaneverything everywhere at once

Best Supporting Actress, Angela BassettBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Young Actor or Actress, gabriel labelleThe Fabelmans

Best Cast, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Original Screenplay, Daniel Kwan and Daniel ScheinertEverything everywhere all at once

best montage, Paul RogersEverything everywhere all at once

best director, Daniel Kwan and Daniel ScheinertEverything everywhere all at once

Best Adapted Screenplay, Sarah PolleyThey speak

best photography, claudio mirandaTop Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design, Florence Martin and Anthony CarlinoBabylon

Best Costume Design, Ruth E CarterBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best hair and makeup, Elvis

better visual effects, Avatar: The Shape of Water

best comedy, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Animated Film, pinocchioby Guillermo del Toro

Best song‘Naatu Naatu’, RRR

best soundtrackHildur Gudnadóttir, Tár

Best Drama Series, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Actor in a Drama Series, Bob OdenkirkBetter Call Saul (AMC)

Best Actress in a Drama Series, zendayaEuphoria (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Giancarlo EspositoBetter Call Saul (AMC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Jennifer CoolidgeThe White Lotus (HBO)

Best Comedy Series, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series, Jeremy Allen WhiteThe Bear (FX on Hulu)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series, Jean SmartHacks (HBO Max)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, henry winklerBarry (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Janelle JamesAbbott Elementary (ABC)

Best Limited Series, The Dropout (Hulu)

Best TV Movie, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television, Daniel RadcliffeWeird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television, Paul Walter HauserBlack Bird (AppleTV+)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television, Niecy Nash-BettsDahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Best animated series, harley quinn (HBO Max)

Best Foreign Language Series, Pachinko (AppleTV+)

Best Talk Show, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Best Comedy Special, Norm McDonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

With information from vogue.com