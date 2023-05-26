Home page politics

Day 457 of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Sharper and sharper sounds are coming from Moscow. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

President Zelenskyy : Taking more Russian POWs for exchange

: Taking more Russian POWs for exchange air alert about in the Capital city : New attack with drones

about in the : New attack with drones All news from the Ukraine war in our news ticker. The information comes partly from the warring parties in Russia or Ukraine. They often cannot be verified independently.

Update from May 26, 11:30 a.m.: Ukraine and Russia have reported new attacks by opposing sides and several explosions. Russia fired 17 rockets of different types and 31 so-called kamikaze drones of the Iranian type Shahed-136/131 at Ukraine, the air force said on Friday in Kiev. 10 cruise missiles and 23 Shahed drones and 2 reconnaissance drones were shot down, it said. The attacks, which again hit the capital Kiev, lasted until five in the morning. There was an air alert throughout the country at night. In Russia, too, there were reports of attacks by Ukrainians.

The Ukrainian authorities said there were impacts in Ukraine in the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. In Dnipro, the military administration reported explosions. A hospital was hit. “As of now, one person has died and 15 have been injured,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel. The media spread images showing serious damage to the hospital.

Medvedev on a possible pre-emptive strike: “There are immutable laws of war”

Update from May 26, 10:20 a.m.: Russian leader Dmitry Medvedev warned of a possible pre-emptive strike if western Ukraine considers making nuclear weapons available. According to several reports, he tells various Russian news agencies: “There are immutable laws of war. When it comes to nuclear weapons, there has to be a pre-emptive strike.”

Medvedev, a former president of Russia and a close confidante of current leader Vladimir Putin, currently holds the position of deputy chairman of the National Security Council. This body plays a key role in shaping Russia’s foreign, security and defense policies.

Considered a hardliner: Dmitry Medvedev. © IMAGO/Ekaterina Shtukina

President Zelenskyy: Take more Russian POWs for exchange

KIEV/Moscow – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on his troops to capture more Russian soldiers. “Everyone at the front should remember: the more Russian POWs we take, the more of our people will return,” Zelenskyy said in his evening video address on Thursday (May 25).

He welcomed a prisoner exchange in which 106 Ukrainian military personnel were handed over by the Russian side. They fought in the area of ​​the now almost completely destroyed city of Bakhmut, as Zelenskyy said. Among them are eight Ukrainian officers. Many of the returned military had previously been reported missing. Zelenskyy did not say how many Russians were handed over in Thursday’s exchange.

War in Ukraine: Another air alert in Kiev

In Kiev, an air alarm was triggered again on Friday night. The Ukrainian capital had already been attacked with drones in the past few weeks. People in central regions of the country were also called upon to go to shelters. In the western areas, the night remained calm at first.

According to officials, a Ukrainian missile was shot down in southern Russia. The air defenses hit them near the city of Morozovsk, Governor Vasily Golubev wrote on Telegram. The Ukrainian media reported that there was a Russian military airport in Morozovsk.

Lukashenko: Russian nuclear weapons have been stationed in Belarus

Meanwhile, according to Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko, Russia has begun stationing tactical nuclear weapons in the neighboring country. The number of weapons and storage locations have also been determined, Lukashenko said in Moscow on Thursday after a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. Lukashenko did not give any details.

This is the first time Belarus has received nuclear missiles since the 1990s after it voluntarily surrendered its nuclear weapons after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had previously stressed that Moscow had sole control and decision-making power over the use of nuclear weapons. (with agencies)