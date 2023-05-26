After the streaming event ends Marvelous Game Showcase 2023 aired last night Marvelous! has announced a new chapter for the saga of DAEMON X MACHINAoriginally debuted on Nintendo Switch with the inaugural chapter and then coming later also on pc. It’s about DAEMON X MACHINA: Titanic Scion.

The First Studio by Marvelous! and the visionary producer Kenichiro Tsukuda are back with a new chapter in the third-person mecha shooter series. Fans can look forward to the return of the unforgettable action-based arsenal. Further details on this long-awaited sequel will be available at a later date, including launch window and target platforms.

Below you can review the portion of the Showcase relating to the title in question.

Marvelous Game Showcase 2023

Source: Marvelous Europe