Medvedev said that Zelensky has a chance to commit suicide according to the scenario of Hitler

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has a chance to commit suicide, repeating the fate of Adolf Hitler. Thus he is in his Telegram-channel commented on the words of the Ukrainian leader, sounded in an interview with the BBC.

Reacting to the words of the President of Ukraine, Medvedev noted that a politician can “perish by his own hands” by committing suicide. “Like Hitler swallowing dog poison,” he added.

Medvedev’s statement came after Zelensky predicted a bad end for everyone in the Kremlin in an interview.