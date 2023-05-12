The former midfielder hopes for a comeback: “The spirit shown against Napoli is needed: the team suffered but then was able to strike”
Demetrio Albertini, the other night, entered San Siro as a spectator and left as a footballer: “Milan had just lost 2-0 to Inter and I had an incredible desire to take the field, it’s been a long time since it didn’t happen to me. What I would give to be able to play with them in Tuesday’s second leg…” says the former midfielder, three times European champion with the Rossoneri shirt.
