“If, as Soltenberg hinted, NATO supplies the zealots in Kiev with Patriot air defense systems, as well as with Alliance personnel, they will immediately be regarded as legitimate targets of our armed forces.” This was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedevafter the words of the NATO Secretary General at a press conference in Bucharest Jens Stoltenberg. “I hope the message is clear for the powerless in NATO,” Medvedev added.

“NATO is evaluating the transfer of the Patriot area defense system to Ukraine”, the words of Stoltenberg, who explained how discussions on the matter are underway within the Alliance: “A discussion is now underway on new weapon systems such as the Patriot but it is important to be sure that the systems already supplied are working and effective, so that maintenance, ammunition and spare parts are supplied,” Stoltenberg added.