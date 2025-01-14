After becoming a father for the second time a few days before the start of the Australian Open, Daniil Medvedev has finally started his tennis season in the Australian Grand Slam, with his first round match that finally ended with victory against Kasidit Samrej, number 418 of the ATP ranking (6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2). The Thai had received an invitation to the main draw and, against all odds, he placed the Russian on the wire.

The Asian has made him uncomfortable with his integrity from the back of the court and sometimes launching flat attacks for which there was no response. In fact, the fifth-ranked racket in the world has been down two sets to one and has starred in one of his classic typical episodes of when things don’t go his way, to the point of breaking his racket and the television camera that is fixed on him. the network.

At the end of the match, Medvedev also showed off his funniest side in his interview on the court regarding the duration of the match. “I know I play better when I play more tennis. So I thought: why play for an hour and 30 minutes? I need a minimum of 3 hours.”

Furthermore, he has dedicated a hilarious compliment to his rival, to whom he predicts a great future if he continues on this path. “If he plays like this in every game… his life could be good. “Money, girls, casino… whatever.”

The Russian has acknowledged more than once that he is trying to make adjustments to his game to once again compete face to face with Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, with the search for a more aggressive version so as not to give up the initiative to the team owners. Last year’s Grand Slam. His opponent in the second round of the Australian Open will be the young American promise Learner Tien, from the qualifying phase. The match will take place next Thursday.

Read also