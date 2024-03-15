Medvedev called the death of Alexander Shirvindt a bitter and irreparable loss

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev commented on the death of People's Artist of Russia, actor and theater director Alexander Shirvindt. Writes about this TASS.

Medvedev expressed condolences over the death of the president of the Satire Theater and called his departure a bitter and irreparable loss. “In our memory he will remain a person without whom it is impossible to imagine not only the domestic theater and cinema, but also the life of each of us, our best memories and most sincere emotions,” he noted.

According to him, Shirvindt was a man of amazing, multifaceted talent. He also noted that the artist won the love and recognition of millions of viewers.

The artist’s death became known on the evening of Friday, March 15. He died in hospital at the age of 90. According to preliminary data, the actor died due to heart problems. According to the Mash Telegram channel, in 2019 the artist underwent surgery and had a pacemaker installed.