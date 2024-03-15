The matches for the quarterfinals of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League have been defined and Atlético de Madrid has met its rival to continue its path towards the grand final at Wembley Stadium next Saturday, June 1, it is about of Borussia Dortmund Marco Reus and company.
In this way, here we give you an account of what has been and what would be the remaining path of the colchonero team in its search to progress in the highest club competition in the world.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The team of Diego Simeone He began his journey through 'Orejona' in Group E alongside lazio, Celtic and Feyenoord. In the six group stage matches they were able to add 14 points, the product of four wins and two draws.
With that they were able to obtain the lead of the group, because not only did they remain undefeated, but they vastly surpassed their opponents with a goal difference, since they scored 17 goals and only conceded six goals, giving them a difference of 11.
In the event that the Madrid team eliminates Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals and advances to the semifinals, its possible rivals would be FC Barcelona or Paris-Saint Germain and in an eventual final, it would obviously come out of the other bracket depending on which clubs advance. They would run into Arsenal, Bayern, Real Madrid or Manchester City.
#Atlético #Madrid39s #path #Champions #League #final
Leave a Reply