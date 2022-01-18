Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev commented on the absence of Serbian Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open (Australian Open). His words are quoted by journalist Musab Abid in Twitter.

“I love challenges, so if possible I would love to play him here, maybe in his favorite final, at the Laver Arena, even if he beat me. This is a pleasant challenge, I like such obstacles in my career,” Medvedev said. The Russian remembered how in 2021 he wanted to defeat the Serbian opponent, but could not realize this desire. Medvedev also stressed that the absence of Djokovic will not affect his approach to the tournament.

Earlier, Medvedev spoke about the scandalous situation around the Serbian tennis player. According to the Russian, Djokovic should be allowed into Australia if he has a fair medical exemption from being vaccinated against the coronavirus. Otherwise, according to Medvedev, the Serb should not be at the tournament.

On January 16, Djokovic was deported from Australia after his visa was revoked. The Serb was banned from visiting the country for three years. The athlete admitted that he was extremely disappointed with this decision.