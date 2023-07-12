Medvedev: increase in NATO arms supplies to Ukraine brings the third world war closer

The increase in military assistance by NATO countries to Ukraine brings the third world war closer, said Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council. He wrote about this in Telegram-channel.

The politician recalled that at the summit of the North Atlantic Alliance in Vilnius, it was decided to transfer even more weapons to Kyiv. “The completely crazy West could not come up with anything else. Predictability of the highest level, to the point of idiocy. In fact, it’s a dead end. World War III is getting closer,” Medvedev said.

Earlier, Medvedev said that it is possible to resolve the world conflict through a third world war. He also called a nuclear apocalypse possible and probable. In his opinion, a world in which nuclear winter has come cannot be regarded as a winner.