Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Medvedev: the supply of foreign weapons to Ukraine brings the nuclear apocalypse closer

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that because of the supply of Western weapons to Kyiv, a nuclear apocalypse is approaching. He gave such an assessment in an interview with leading Russian media, a fragment of which was published in Telegram-channel policy.

Every day of deliveries of foreign weapons to Ukraine ultimately brings this same nuclear apocalypse closer Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

Earlier, British Deputy Defense Minister Annabelle Goldie said that London would transfer a batch of armor-piercing shells with depleted uranium to Ukraine as part of military assistance.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in turn, stressed that the supply of such ammunition to Kyiv would lead to an escalation of the conflict.

The threat of a nuclear conflict in the world has not passed, but has increased

Medvedev expressed the opinion that the threat of a nuclear conflict in the world has not passed, it has increased.

Now seriously. Has the threat of nuclear conflict passed? No, it has not passed, it has grown Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

Earlier, the deputy chairman of the Security Council called Russia’s nuclear potential a deterrent for the West. He drew attention to the fact that Western countries are in no hurry to enter into a military confrontation with Russia, but at the same time they are waging a hybrid war against it: they send mercenaries to the front, train the Ukrainian military.

Medvedev also stated that Russia could use any weapon, including nuclear weapons, to protect itself. The politician recalled the words of President Vladimir Putin that Russia cannot be defeated on the battlefield. According to the deputy chairman of the Security Council, this is precisely the reason for the suspension of Russia’s participation in the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START, START-III).

The Russian leader announced the suspension of Russia’s participation in the START during the announcement of the message to the Federal Assembly. According to him, Moscow is not withdrawing from the agreement, namely, it is suspending its participation.

The START III treaty between Moscow and Washington provides for a reduction for each side of deployed nuclear warheads to 1,550 units, and intercontinental ballistic missiles, ballistic missiles of submarines and heavy bombers to 700 units.

The West miscalculated by refusing to provide security guarantees to Russia

Medvedev said the West had miscalculated by refusing to provide security guarantees to Moscow. According to him, Western countries did not believe that Russia would decide to retaliate, so at present the consequences are much more complicated than they could be if the relevant document had been signed.

I have the feeling that for the time being they did not believe and did not see the degree of determination of Russia, its President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief, to do what we did. And they miscalculated. The consequences are much more complicated than they could be if they signed a document with us in December Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

In November, the deputy chairman of the Security Council emphasized that Russia’s complete and unconditional victory in Ukraine would be a guarantee of preventing a global conflict.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR).