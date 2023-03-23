Sonora.- A man apparently executed to gunshotswas found this Wednesday morning on the banks of state highway number 20 Hermosillo-mazatan.

news media of sonorous They detail that the body was in front of the gate of a piece of land or ranch near the railroad tracks, at kilometer 17 of the aforementioned highway.

After the first reports from those who saw the body, at around 7:00 a.m., agents of the Municipal police and of the Criminal Investigation Ministerial Agency (AMIC), elements of the Mexican Army.

Upon confirming the report of this new act of violence, the police cordoned off the area where the body of the stranger was located, who was lying face down and was wearing a long-sleeved white shirt and gray pants.