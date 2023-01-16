Mexico. In the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema, names of great actors and actresses are written that with their respective works reached the public’s taste and remain through generations.

Pedro Infante, María Félix, Luis Aguilar, Jorge Negrete, Sara García, Pedro Armendáriz, Columba Domínguez, Germán Valdés are just some of the hundreds of names of them and also in some cases regarding their lives they were involved in some scandals.

There are also cases of actors who after having money and work they lost everything for different reasons and this is the case of one in particular, who ended up without the aforementioned, also without friends and all due to his bad character.

We are talking about Armando Soto La Marina, “El Chicote”, Originally from Victoria de Durango, Durango, Mexico, (October 1, 1909 – March 20, 1983), who came to work with several of the aforementioned actors, among others.

Armando Soto La Marina. Instagram photo

Soto La Marina acted with Pedro Infante in several films, among them When the brave die and If they have to kill me tomorrow, and there was a time when he was surrounded by great friends, but finally they would turn their backs on him due to his bad behavior and character before them.

In his biography it is even said that he was divorced several times, because his wives could not stand his behavior, mistreatment and that is why they decided to leave his side.

It also stands out that Soto La Marina would fight one day with Jorge Negrete, “El charro cantor”, for something insignificant, and even challenged him with bullets, this in the 40s in CDMX.

Little by little, all this would have negative repercussions against Soto La Marina, since the producers stopped giving him work, he spent his savings and ran out of money, living practically in misery.

Armando Soto La Marina. Instagram photo

In the 70s, Armando Soto La Marina declared a hunger strike outside the National Association of Actors (ANDA), with the intention of being hired to work, but achieved nothing.

But later Armando got small roles in tapes like De puro relajo and Legs crossed, and lost his life in 1983 due to a heart attack at his home in CDMX.