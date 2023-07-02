According to the spokesman for the Ministry of Environment, Amir Ali Al-Hassoun, “most health institutions in the private sector (civilian) are not committed to environmental determinants in dealing with medical waste,” which affects the country’s environment.

Al-Hassoun spoke to the Iraqi News Agency “INA” about the need for central incinerators to control the large quantities of this waste.

Why is medical waste dangerous?

Environmental expert, Ayman Qaddouri, a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, explains to Sky News Arabia the dangers of this waste, and whether the ministry’s proposal to create central incinerators is a sufficient solution to avoid this danger or not:

Medical waste after 2003 (the year of the US invasion of Iraq) constitutes one of the most dangerous forms of pollution. Because of the chemicals they contain, such as radioactive and toxic substances, mishandling them turns them into gases that are released into the air, and some of them are vectors of infection due to the microorganisms and viruses they contain.

In Baghdad specifically, which has 32 percent of medical facilities throughout Iraq, random dumping of medical waste without treatment or separation is monitored daily, the most dangerous of which is dumped from public and private institutions into the Tigris River.

Some medical facilities treat medical waste as household waste, combine it with municipal waste, and dispose of it in open areas that do not have the minimum sanitary landfill requirements.

Statistics on the daily amount of medical waste thrown out are inaccurate, but there is an Iraqi study that presents the volume of waste thrown without treatment in Baghdad at around 0.5 kilograms per bed per day, and 15 percent of the total medical waste falls under the name of hazardous waste.

What is the best way to safely get rid of them?

On the proposal to incinerate medical waste, Qadouri comments, explaining: