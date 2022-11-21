The Government has decided to institutionally advertise the controversial ‘only yes is yes’ law with a ticket that appears on the State Lotteries and Gambling website, under the Ministry of Finance. The general coordinator of the PP, Elías Bendodo, has been in charge of showing it to the journalists at the press conference that he has offered after the steering committee to the popular ones. «With the brutal mistake made, with the rapists in the streets and the victims frightened, the Government has nothing else to do than put advertising in a tenth»

It will be on November 26 when it is announced that the bills sold will carry an advertisement on the side with the slogan #SoloSíEsSí, alluding to the law that has already allowed several convicted of crimes of sexual abuse or assault to have their sentences reduced to which they were sentenced. This is the day after the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

And now, to top it all off, Sánchez laughs at all Spaniards including advertising the ‘only yes is yes’ Law in a lottery ticket. You have to have very little shame to advertise in a tenth a law that puts rapists on the street. 🗣️ @eliasbendodopic.twitter.com/HL9N0LZFcp Popular Party (@popular) November 21, 2022

A decision that comes after the criticism that the star project of the Minister for Equality, Irene Montero, has received after it entered into force. The reductions in sentences and releases as a result of the change in the law have unleashed a barrage of criticism against the Executive. However, all tickets sold for November 26 will carry an image with the slogan #SoloSíEsSí.