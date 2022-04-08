Piqué’s loss comes at the worst time of the season. The impact Geri was having on the team was unique. When the player is at 100% there is no one better than him for Barcelona’s style of play. The loss comes at the worst possible time, with the Catalan team risking everything in the final stretch of the season. The injury occurred in a slip of the center back, he hurt himself in the area and quickly realized that he could not continue.
The club has issued a medical report: “The first team player Gerard Piqué has some discomfort in the adductor of his left leg. Tests are pending to find out the exact extent of the injury.”
Piqué had been complaining about the adductors for some time and the problem they see is the speed with which the central defender asked for the change. The Tarrassa coach quickly removed his captain from the field to bring in Clement Lenglet, the Frenchman warmed up for a couple of minutes on the wing and entered to position himself on the left axis of the defense, accompanying Eric García. Everything indicates that Gerard will not be able to be for the next league match against Levante.
