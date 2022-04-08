The Social Service of Commerce (Sesc) opens, this Friday (8), registration for Pemba: Residência Preta, a research, exchange and creation program in visual arts, which will select up to 150 cultural agents from all regions of the country. in the categories of artists, curators, critics, theorists and educators.

During the residency, from May to August, Sesc will promote meetings online weekly, covering topics such as Art Histories, Curation and Race in Brazilian Art, The Educatives as a Platform for Thought on Art and Racialization, Brazilian Art, Racialization, Dissidence and Black Women, and Brazilian Contemporary Art.

The works will be guided by artists and researchers, including Yhuri Cruz, Juliana dos Santos, Rafael Bqueer, Ariana Nuala and Renata Sampaio. Public classes are also planned with Kleber Amancio, Diane Lima, Rosana Paulino, Denise Ferreira da Silva, Rosane Borges, Castiel Vitorino, Renata Bitencourt and Renata Sampaio.

Curated by professor and doctor in visual arts Igor Simões and curator and anthropologist Hélio Menezes, the program is a stage of the Dos Brasis project: black art and thought, which aims to research, promote and disseminate intellectual and visual artistic production. contemporary work of Afro-Brazilian artists and researchers. In addition to the artistic residency, the Dos Brasis project foresees a collective exhibition, with works by visual artists from all states for 2023.

Entries can be made at site from the program.

