The BBC has agreed that Buckingham Palace can veto TV footage of the coronation. According to The Guardian newspaper, this raises questions about the impartiality of the national British broadcaster. In recent days, the BBC has submitted material to the palace for approval, with the royals not accepting some proposals, insiders say.
#Media #Royal #family #determines #BBC #show #coronation
Privatization of Eletrobras is the perfect legal act, says CEO – ISTOÉ DINHEIRO
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Eletrobras CEO Wilson Ferreira Júnior reaffirmed his view that any reversal of the company's privatization terms...
Leave a Reply