Horner ‘clears’ the Ferrari market

He’s held the court in the last few weeks the alleged purchase campaign by Ferrari on the technicians market. At least two Red Bull engineers will arrive in Maranello, but these are not high-profile figures at least according to what Red Bull team principal Christian Horner declared today at a press conference in Miami. Frame builder Pierre Waché and aerodynamicist Enrico Balbo were reportedly approached by Frederic Vasseur in an attempt to convince them to pack their bags for Maranello (unsuccessfully).

Horner declassified these “speculations” as follows: “I’ve read hypotheses such as an exchange of ‘hostages’ to free Laurent Mekies towards AlphaTauri. Well, there are no hostagesthere are no personnel moving to Ferrari, certainly as regards the senior and even the ‘middle’ levels of our technical organization chart”his words at the press conference.

“The people who have been mentioned in relation to a possible Ferrari move came to see me last week Horner added. emphasizing their disbelief. No senior member of our team is expected to arrive in Maranello”. So Enrico Balbo and Pierre Waché will certainly not leave their respective desks in Milton Keynes.

Horner’s was therefore a clear closure to the possible gardening leave ‘exchange’ between the engineers who will leave Red Bull to join Ferrari and the one that will force Laurent Mekies to wait a few months before being able to drive the AlphaTauri wall. Horner defended the ‘reputability’ of Red Bull and its senior figures who will still be able to count on the guidance of Adrian Newey given that the aerodynamics wizard would have reached an agreement with the Anglo-Austrian team to renew his role as Chief Technical Officer.