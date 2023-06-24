BAccording to a report in the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, Ayrian investigative authorities have been tapping numerous telephone conversations between climate activists and journalists for months. The last generation group was affected, the newspaper reported, citing internal documents. The instruction for the eavesdropping came from the Munich public prosecutor’s office.

In Bavaria, members of the Last Generation are being investigated on suspicion of forming a “criminal organization”. A landline with the Berlin area code, which the last generation claims to be their official press phone, was affected by the surveillance.

Whenever journalists called there, the conversations had been overheard unnoticed by the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office since October 2022. “The connection almost exclusively receives inquiries from media representatives, students and schoolchildren asking for press information or an interview,” quoted the “SZ” from a police note on the results of the first two months of the eavesdropping campaign for the public prosecutor’s office. After that, monitoring continued.

In addition, according to “SZ” research, the authorities also monitored other phones, including the mobile phones of some leading figures of the last generation. Their spokeswoman Carla Hinrichs was named. An investigation note for November 7, 2022 states that Hinrichs had “several current inquiries from the ‘Spiegel'” on that day.

The wiretapping measures were based on decisions of the Munich District Court. It also says that while listening to conversations with journalists is not strictly prohibited, there are high legal hurdles to do so. The investigative authorities would always have to carefully weigh up freedom of the press and the interests of criminal prosecution. It is doubtful whether this happened here. In the decisions of the district court in Munich, the problem of freedom of the press is not mentioned at all.