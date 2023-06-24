Who wouldn’t want to be around ‘cracks’ like Messi or Kylian Mbappé When they enter the field, hold their hand and escort them while they sing the anthems of their countries.

In every game of football, it is common to witness how the players take to the field accompanied by boys and girls, in a tradition that has endured for 20 years.

From the world of Korea-Japan in 2002moments before starting the game,

each team leaves the dressing rooms with a minor in hand to enter the field.

This emotional gesture not only provides a visually appealing spectacle, but also has deep meaning for both the footballers and the little ones accompanying them.

This tradition began like promoting a campaign United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, UNICEF, which aimed to protect the lives of children globally.

‘Say Yes for Children’ had the idea of ​​drawing the attention of world leaders and society in general to the urgent need to promote the rights of minors and thus try to reduce the rates of poverty and inequality in this population, according to the official website of the entity.

So, in alliance with FIFA, the organization found a way to spread the campaign by accompanying children to professional soccer players before starting sporting events during the World Cup.

By then, a group of ten minors entered the pitch wearing a shirt that read “FIFA/UNICEF” next to the name of the initiative. Which also helped encourage sports among the youngest.

What began as a publicity proposal to attract the attention of both fans and governments around the world, ended up becoming a ritual on the field of play to the present day.

How do you choose the children?

According to the website of the Alianza Petrolera club, some sports institutions have agreements with non-profit organizations of early childhood, which are in charge of choosing them.

However, this can vary, since there are also concentrations that come out with the members registered in the minor divisions of their club.

NATHALIA GOMEZ PARRA

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

