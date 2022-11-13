According to local media, Cortez Masto defeated her Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt, who was supported by former President Donald Trump.

With Masto’s victory on the heels of Democratic Senator Mark Kelly winning re-election in Arizona late Friday night, Democrats now control 50 seats in the 100-member Senate.

This is enough to consolidate Democrats’ control of the Senate in 2023-2024, where Democratic Vice President Kamla Harris can break the tie in the House, ensuring President Joe Biden achieves victories.

And if Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock wins the December 6 Georgia run-off against his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, that would increase the Democrats’ majority to 51 to 49 Republicans.

That, in turn, would give Democrats the added advantage of passing a limited number of controversial bills that are allowed to pass by a simple majority of votes instead of the 60 needed for most laws.