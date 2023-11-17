On November 17, media business experts discussed how Russia has adapted to Western sanctions at a session of the National Advertising Forum (NAF) in Moscow.

In their opinion, the departure of the largest international brands from the Russian market did not change consumer activity and became an impetus for the development of the advertising business in the country. In addition, the expected outflow of advertisers did not happen; competition between market players continued to grow.

Success was achieved thanks to new conditions for the development of the media sphere. Thus, the National Media Group holding, which includes the Izvestia newspaper and the REN TV channel, has presented several successful projects this year.

“We are proud that these indicators are not only digital, but also indicators of the high-quality interesting content that our channels produce. The brilliant premiere of the series “The Librarian,” which the country was really looking forward to, is now “The ZIG ZAG Gang,” which is running with great success on Kion, after which it will be shown on REN TV,” said NMG CEO Svetlana Balanova.

Participants of the advertising forum emphasized that the main resource for content producers is the attention of the audience. At the same time, television remains a massive platform for promoting brands, ready for any kind of change.

A day earlier, participants in the session “Cultural Codes in Communication and Changes in the Perception of Russians” of the advertising forum presented their reports on this topic.

Thus, Natalia Ivanova, director of the strategic planning department of the Rodnaya Rech group of companies, said that in the last two years, domestic brands have been gaining attention in full swing in “this new reality.” Larisa Shchipanova, head of the department of business analytics, marketing and communications at NSC, spoke about the change in the perception of brands by Russians.