Euphoric relief among family and friends, now that the missing Urk cutter UK-12 has been found after three weeks and the two crew members are in good health. The missing Urker cutter UK-12 has been found off the coast of Cameroon after an extensive search. The family of fisherman Corry Zeilmaker would not have dared to dream of this. “He will probably say: ‘What nonsense’.”
Arjan Bosch
Latest update:
15:33
