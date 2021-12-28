The UAE government is now holding the periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the emerging coronavirus in the country (Covid-19).

The health sector: The UAE is facing this increase with its scientific procedures and advanced medical and preventive systems, and has put all its medical and scientific cadres on standby for all possible scenarios by ensuring community awareness, imposing precautionary measures, continuous periodic examination, and providing vaccines.

The health sector: The world is witnessing a significant increase in the number of cases of #Covid19 virus, which prompted many countries to declare states of emergency and maximum medical readiness, especially with the start of the festive season.

The health sector: The new mutation raised the mobilization of many countries, which called on the medical and responsible authorities in the country to stress the importance of taking supportive doses to enhance the community’s immunity and maintain the health and safety of the community.

The health sector: We would like to emphasize that national efforts in all governmental, local and private sectors are continuing to provide a healthy and protective environment for members of society, as the authorities work through specialized teams and qualified human cadres to ensure health stability for all segments of society.

The health sector: We would like to emphasize the importance of adopting habits and practices that guarantee the health and safety of everyone, such as the obligation to wear masks, while leaving a safe distance when participating in social events, ensuring that periodic checks are conducted and maintaining continuous sterilization.

The health sector: We call upon the honorable public to cooperate with the national efforts, their commitment and cooperation, by adhering to the measures that have been announced, as the risk of infection is still present and the world is still facing the threat of this epidemic.

The health sector: We affirm that all concerned sectors continue to study the data, whether inside or outside the country, and monitor all developments in this regard. Based on the continuous evaluation, preventive and precautionary measures are announced to ensure the health and safety of society in all its categories and segments.

The health sector: The battle with the spread of the virus is not limited to the efforts of medical personnel only, but rather is a battle of awareness about the societal role and its ability to direct the course of events, and the realization that the state follows a wise policy based on a balance between openness and societal safety to reach recovery.

Education sector: We affirm the readiness of the educational sector in the country in the face of any emergency situation to continue the educational process in the best way, through continuous reading of the data and developments of the crisis to support decisions.

Education sector: Work is constantly being done to review the epidemiological situation and its developments, especially during the current period, in order to facilitate the process of safe return and to ensure public health and the health and safety of students, teachers and administrative staff in educational facilities.

Education sector: With regard to specializations that depend on practical application, laboratories and clinical training in universities and training centers, it was decided to apply hybrid education.

Education sector: The decision includes schools, universities and training centers at the state level.

Education sector: In the context of following up on the developments of the situation and to facilitate the safe return to schools, we would like to announce that it has been decided to transfer studies in the #UAE to the distance education system during the first two weeks of the second semester, starting from the third of next January.

The Education Sector: The Ministry has also approved a set of controls for the conduct of the educational process in the coming period, whereby all students at various stages are required to obtain a negative test result (PCR) of no more than 96 hours when they start studying in educational facilities, at the beginning of the year and semester. .

Education sector: The green traffic system will also be implemented for parents through the Al-Hosn application to enter educational facilities.

Education sector: We make it clear that these standards are subject to updating and change based on the latest requirements of health authorities and in coordination with local committees and emergency, crisis and disaster teams in each emirate. School administrations will communicate directly with parents and provide all updates on the study system and health status.

A fine of 3 thousand dirhams for non-compliance with wearing a mask



