Most of the leagues have stopped for Christmas and footballers are taking the opportunity to spend these days with their families and friends and to show them on social networks.
Players are very active uploading their most Christmas photos and videos in which gifts and Christmas trees are not lacking.
Atlético de Madrid player Koke has spent Christmas in New York.
Vinicius was also in the United States watching an NBA game.
Ousmane Dembélé has taken advantage of this vacation to get married. Although the ceremony was by surprise and in secret, the photos have ended up coming to light.
Antonela Rocuzzo has been in charge of showing us how Leo Messi’s holidays are being. First with the Christmas tree and then in the pool.
In the Premier League football does not stop at Christmas but that is not an impediment for the players to enjoy these holidays.
Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a photo with his family and they can be seen very close together … at least half of them.
#photos #soccer #players #Christmas #holidays
