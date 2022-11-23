Thierry Breton warned businessman Elon Musk, owner of the social network, that the block will demand compliance with internal regulations

The commissioner for the internal market of the EU (European Union), Thierry Breton, demanded this Tuesday (Nov. 22, 2022) that Twitter increase the number of moderators to regulate the proliferation of hate speech on the platform.

Since entrepreneur Elon Musk took charge of Twitter in late October, about half of the employees responsible for that regulation have left the company. “He [Elon Musk] is in the process of reducing moderators, but will have to increase them in Europe”said Breton in a radio interview Franceinfo🇧🇷

The European Commissioner stated that Musk “knows perfectly” the position of the bloc and that the European Union “will not have a trembling hand” to take action if regulatory requirements are not met.

“It will have to open up its algorithms. We will have control and access, people will no longer be able to say just anything […]🇧🇷 O hate speech is oversaid.

Shortly after Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion on October 28, Breton retweeted a post by the entrepreneur on the social network where he said that the “Bird” was free, in reference to the Twitter symbol.

“In Europe, the bird will fly according to European laws”commented the commissioner at the time.

Twitter is undergoing an intense process of internal reformulation under the command of Elon Musk, also the founder of electric car maker Tesla Motors and aerospace company SpaceX.

On Friday (Nov. 18), the chain informed its employees that it would temporarily close some offices until Monday (Nov. 21) after an ultimatum for commitments to planned changes led to at least 1,000 employees leaving the company.

Musk made an effort “extremely hardcore” with service “long hours at high intensity” in form emailed to all employees on November 16 with a response deadline of the last Thursday (Nov 17)🇧🇷

fuEmployees who did not sign the commitment would be dismissed from the company, but would be entitled to receive compensation for the next 3 months, according to the businessman.