Still fear for Stefano Tacconi, hospitalized in Alessandria

Severe but stationary conditions. It does not improve Stefano Tacconi, former Juventus goalkeeper, hospitalized since Saturday following an illness. The former footballer, who is now 64 years old, was in the Asti area where he had participated in a charity dinner in favor of the local committee of the Italian Red Cross. After the first symptoms, he was taken to the emergency room of Cardinal Massaià, in Asti, and then to the more equipped neurosurgery department of the Alessandra hospital. “Take back Papi, you are a lion, you will win this battle too,” the son wrote on Instagram Andrewwho would have spent the night before he fell ill with him in the disco.

Who is Stefano Tacconi, former Juventus and Italian national team

Born in Perugia on May 13, 1957, Stefano Tacconi he was one of the strongest goalkeepers in football of the eighties. To him bad luck of him, he lived with Walter Zenga, number 1 of Inter who was considered among the best in the world and of which he was a reserve in the Italian national team for a long time. Tacconi was also the second goalkeeper at the World Cup in Italy ’90, when the national team of Azeglio Vicini was defeated in the semifinals by Argentina of Diego Maradona, right after a “duck” by Zenga, who until then had not conceded even a goal. From his side, Tacconi can boast a palmarès at club level better not only than that of Zenga, but of anyone else: he is the only goalkeeper in the history of football to have won all the cups available, namely the Intercontinental Cup (1985), the Cup dei Campioni (1985), Cup Winners’ Cup (1984), Uefa Cup (1990), Italian Cup (1990), plus two Scudetti (1984 and 1986).

Stefano Tacconi at the time of the national team (IPA)

From Avellino to Turin, to become Dino Zoff’s heir

Stefano Tacconi he arrived at Juventus in 1983, to replace the legendary Dino Zoff, who had left football. At the same time, the Bianconeri bought Avellino from the same team, too Beniamino Vignolachosen to replace another legend such as Roberto Bettega, moved to Canada for the latter part of his career. The two former Irpinia players made their debut with a historic double, leading Juve to win the championship and the Cup Winners’ Cup in the 1983/84 season. Raised in the youth teams of Spoleto and then of Inter, Tacconi had also defended the goal of Livorno and Sambenedettese, where he had the famous Piero Persico, also discoverer of Walter Zenga, as well as of Franco Tancredi and several other great goalkeepers. After three years in Avellino, he played for Juve from 1983 to 1992, becoming its captain. In the national team, he has only made seven appearances. However, he played as a starter at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, where the Azzurri suffered a historic defeat against Zambia (0-4). His cycle in black and white allowed him to conquer the 140th place in the league table best goalkeepers of the century, drafted by the Institute of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

The chef’s diploma, politics, his wife Laura Speranza and TV

After the last two seasons in Genoa, Tacconi graduated as a cook and became an entrepreneur in the restaurant business, as well as working on television and attempting a political adventure by running for the 1999 European elections with National Alliance, but without being elected. He was not elected even in 2006, when he ran for city councilor in Milan, again with the National Alliance. In 2008 he briefly returned to football, albeit amateur. Over fifty years old he played in the Arquata del Tronto, in the First Category championship of the Marche: for the first time in its history, the team went up to the Promotion. Stefano Tacconi is married in a second marriage to the former model Laura Hopewith whom he had four children: Andrea, Virginia, Alberto and Vittoria.

Stefano and Laura Tacconi at “Stranamore” (IPA)

Read also:

Government, Salvini relaunches fiscal peace on Affaritaliani.it. Plan

Poll, the League surpasses Brothers of Italy. Among the leaders … The tables

Bankitalia and Confindustria divided by the war in Ukraine

Conductor makes too many fines. Fired. The Cassation gives him back his job

Sara Manfuso and Virginia Saba together. Piddino’s wife and Di Maio’s partner

Rai gives 50,000 euros a month to Marco Damilano. And it is storm

Peace march of Assisi, the performance of the drums in Ponte San Giovanni. VIDEO

Manager, from Havas Milan to Tim: all the new chair changes

Decarbonisation, Ovs accelerates: 46% CO2 cut in 2030

Italian Taste Summit: oenology and neuromarketing for exports

Frecciarossa for Scuderia Ferrari: Italian excellence travels fast