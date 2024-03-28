The McLaren F1 had it, the GMA T.50 has it and the Alpine A290 should have got it, but the production version doesn't get it anyway. Soon there will be another member of the select group of road cars with a central seating position. McLaren shares a number of sketches and a rendering of what the design philosophy will look like for the next generation. The interior is striking: there will be another supercar with a central seating position! Or will it be an SUV?

McLaren has five principles that the new models must adhere to: the cars must be 'epic, athletic, functional, focused and intelligent'. This manifests itself in different ways. According to McLaren, the epic lies in direct aero influences from F1, Can-Am and GT racers. Functionality, for example, refers to the fact that every part in their cars must have a reason to exist.

The central seating position in the future McLaren

The image below (of crappy quality, for which we apologize) is the biggest hint at the center steering wheel of an upcoming McLaren. In addition, the interior design is 'inspired by McLaren's racing and Formula 1 heritage'. Last time we checked, Norris and Piastri were also in the middle. In addition, McLaren uses 'a driver-focused design ethos' in the car that provides 'an enveloping cockpit'. Looks exactly like the F1 interior, doesn't it?

McLaren also hints at other types of cars than just super and hypercars. The brand is talking about 'a design philosophy for a new generation of supercars, hypercars and other models'. McLaren also writes about 'unique, super-light supercars and more'. “A new era with new vehicles, stronger product differentiation and Performance by Design as a starting point,” they add. Whether it is an SUV or not: something is going to change in the McLaren range.